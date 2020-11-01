UrduPoint.com
Food Deptt Establishes 102 Fair Prices Shops In Mansehra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 12:40 PM

Food deptt establishes 102 fair prices shops in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :District administration Sunday has established 102 fair price shops at various places to tackle the excessive price and smooth provision of wheat flour in Mansehra According to the details,PTI member KP assembly Babar Saleem Swati got the approval of 102 fair price shops where only 62 points were established in Tehsil Mansehra where 20 Kilograms Wheat Flour bag was available at a price of 860 rupees to the masses.

For district Mansehra 4000 flour bags were being provided for 102 fair price shops on daily basis.

For Tehsil Baffa 25 sales points were approved, Tehsil Darband 3 sales points, Tehsil Oghi 5 sales points,Tehsil Balakot 07 have been established where 20 Kgs four bags were available at a price of 860 rupees.

On the directives of provincial minister for food Khaleeq u Zaman District Food Controller (DFC) Mansehra Shah Muhammad and Assistant Food Controller (AFC) Shaukat Sultan briefed MPA Babar Sultan about the Sasta Atta Points in district Manshera.

District Food Controller Mansehra also requested people to purchase wheat flour according to their need and not to store extra as we have managed the supply on daily basis, we have a sufficient quantity of wheat in the stores, adding he said.

