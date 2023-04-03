UrduPoint.com

Food Deptt Fixes Time For Free Flour Distribution

Published April 03, 2023

Food Deptt fixes time for free flour distribution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The food Department has fixed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. timing for the distribution of free flour among deserving people and warned of strict action in case of violation of the timing.

In a press release issued here on Monday, the Food Department said that entry into online applications for free flour would be restricted after 5 p.

m. and all the dealers were advised to strictly follow the given timing.

Meanwhile, the District Food Department taking notice of public complaints issued letters to the police regarding corruption and the provision of free flour distribution to unregistered persons by Atta dealers and asked to arrest such dealers and register cases against them.

