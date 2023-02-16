Food Deptt Foils Flour Smuggling Bid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 03:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :food Department seized a truck loaded with 31.5 tonnes of flour near I-10/-3 here on Thursday.
The truck loaded with 630 wheat flour sacks of 50 kilograms, was smuggling flour from Gujranwala to Al-Qaim flour mill Islamabad without a transport permit, said ICT administration press release.
The truck (P-8448) was impounded and shifted to Sabzi Mandi police station.
The driver was arrested and FIR has also been lodged against him.