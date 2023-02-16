Food deptt foils flour smuggling bid

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :food Department seized a truck loaded with 31.5 tonnes of flour near I-10/-3 here on Thursday.

The truck loaded with 630 wheat flour sacks of 50 kilograms, was smuggling flour from Gujranwala to Al-Qaim flour mill Islamabad without a transport permit, said ICT administration press release.

The truck (P-8448) was impounded and shifted to Sabzi Mandi police station.

The driver was arrested and FIR has also been lodged against him.