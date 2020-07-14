Food deptt foils wheat smuggling

Sindh Food department foiled a bid of wheat smuggling on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh food department foiled a bid of wheat smuggling on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC), Nara in Khairpur district, Shahid Hussain Serki along with Food Inspector Naseer Memon had foiled a bid of smuggling of wheat to Punjab by confiscating a container loaded with hundreds of wheat bags.

further investigation was underway.