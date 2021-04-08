Food deptt foils wheat transportation bid, confiscates 2000 mound wheat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Food department foiled the effort of shifting wheat outside the district and confiscated 2000 mound wheat during an operation to stop illegal transportation of wheat here on Thursday.

District food Controller (DFC) Abid Kamal Chishti said that the operation to stop illegally transportation of wheat from the district was continued and they foiled a bid of illegally shifting of 2000 mound wheat to Sindh by responding timely.

He said that the illegally shifting of wheat would not be tolerated and strict legal action would be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, DFC paid visit to Karor Laal Eisan wheat procurement centre and directed the staff to make all necessary arrangements at the centre to facilitate the growers.

DFC also checked the quality and stock of wheat at Boota flour mill.