Food Deptt high-ups directed to reach South Punjab in 24 hrs: Senior Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has directed Senior officers of food Department to reach South Punjab within 24 hours and check complaints of wheat delivery and purchase in different districts.

He dircted them to check wheat delivery especially in Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan.

and take necessary steps on the spot to resolve the complaints.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the district administration had a key role in the procurement of wheat and he himself would visit districts of South Punjab in next week to check out the issues related to the purchase and delivery of wheat, there.

While presiding over video link high level meeting with the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah and Gujranwala, Senior and Minister of Food Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said that the details of the procurement campaign of each district should be shared on daily basis so that any obstacle could be removed immediately.

He made it clear that there was no restriction on the transportation of wheat in any district across the Punjab. After fulfilling its target, Punjab will supply wheat to other provinces, he added.

Abdul Aleem Khan directed to form special committee to review the problems of seed companies in different districts of South Punjab.

Senior Minister welcomed the launch of wheat procurement campaign from different areas of Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan and hoped that In ShaAllah target of 45 million metric tons of wheat procurement would be easily achieved while additional procurement will be made for five lakh tonnes for other provinces.

Earlier, Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan chaired a high level meeting at Chief Minister House on wheat procurement situation across the province in which the Chief Secretary was consulted to seal all the borders of the Punjab Province.

Senior Minister clarified that there would be regular written purchase agreements with other provinces and no private buyer will be allowed to pick up the wheat from Punjab.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed to form an integrated policy for procurement of wheat so that there should be no shortage of wheat or flour in the province.

Secretary Food Punjab Waqas Ali Mahmood and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.