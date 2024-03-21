Food Deptt Imposes Rs 13.4mln Fine On 25,000 Shopkeepers: Secretary
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Department Secretary Zarif Al Maani on Thursday said that during a special campaign from March 7 as many as 52,000 shops were inspected and 25,000 were fined with Rs 13.423 million.
In a statement issued here, he said that to control price-hike and profiteering, the department established 334 monitoring desks across the province.
He said that so far 659 shopkeepers had been sent to jail while during the last two-day a total of 308 shopkeepers were fined Rs 1.7 million for overcharging 303 shops were sealed and 71 shopkeepers were sent behind bars.
He said that seven mobile inspection labs of the department were working in the province.
APP/adi
