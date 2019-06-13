Food deptt imposes Rs 1.8 million fine on profiteers during May 2019

Food department in a drive against profiteers and adulteration Thursday imposed Rs 1.8 million fine on 485 shopkeepers during the month of May in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Food department in a drive against profiteers and adulteration Thursday imposed Rs 1.8 million fine on 485 shopkeepers during the month of May in Hazara division.

According to press statement the Food Department in district Abbottabad checked 540 shopkeepers for selling substandard, adulterated food items and overcharging and found 150 shopkeepers guilty and imposed Rs 474,000 fine on them.

The food department during the checking in district Manshera inspected 495 shopkeepers found 108 guilty and imposed Rs 595,100 fine.

Similarly, in district Haripur, out of 435 shopkeepers 127 were found guilty and charged with Rs 560,500 fine.

In districts Battagram, Kohistan and Toraghar the food department checked 577 shops and found 110 shopkeepers guilty and imposed 220,000 fine on them.

The department also collected 56 samples from Haripur, Battagram and Mansehra districts and sent to the laboratory for examination of the quality of the food items.