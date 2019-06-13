UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Deptt Imposes Rs 1.8 Million Fine On Profiteers During May 2019

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:11 PM

Food deptt imposes Rs 1.8 million fine on profiteers during May 2019

Food department in a drive against profiteers and adulteration Thursday imposed Rs 1.8 million fine on 485 shopkeepers during the month of May in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Food department in a drive against profiteers and adulteration Thursday imposed Rs 1.8 million fine on 485 shopkeepers during the month of May in Hazara division.

According to press statement the Food Department in district Abbottabad checked 540 shopkeepers for selling substandard, adulterated food items and overcharging and found 150 shopkeepers guilty and imposed Rs 474,000 fine on them.

The food department during the checking in district Manshera inspected 495 shopkeepers found 108 guilty and imposed Rs 595,100 fine.

Similarly, in district Haripur, out of 435 shopkeepers 127 were found guilty and charged with Rs 560,500 fine.

In districts Battagram, Kohistan and Toraghar the food department checked 577 shops and found 110 shopkeepers guilty and imposed 220,000 fine on them.

The department also collected 56 samples from Haripur, Battagram and Mansehra districts and sent to the laboratory for examination of the quality of the food items.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Fine Mansehra Haripur Kohistan May From Million

Recent Stories

India can no longer hide crimes against humanity i ..

12 minutes ago

Renault and French govt trade blame over failed Fi ..

2 minutes ago

National training workshop on commercial meat prod ..

2 minutes ago

Sarfaraz laments missed opportunities against Aust ..

15 minutes ago

Three Candidates Drop Out of UK's Conservative Lea ..

2 minutes ago

HESCO restores power supply from Phuleli grid stat ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.