Food Deptt Imposes Rs 662 Mln Fine On Profiteers During Aug

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 06:54 PM

Food deptt imposes Rs 662 mln fine on profiteers during Aug

Food Department Hazara division has imposed fine a sum of Rs 662 million on 197 shopkeepers in five districts of Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Food Department Hazara division has imposed fine a sum of Rs 662 million on 197 shopkeepers in five districts of Hazara division.

This was disclosed by the monthly performance report for the month of August.

According to the report, the food department has started a massive crackdown against profiteers, quality and quantity of food items in the Hazara division.

In district Abbottabad the food department has checked 355 shops in which 77 shops were involved in selling substandard items and imposed fine of Rs 203,000 on them.

In district Mansehra, the department checked 250 shops found 42 guilty and imposed fine of Rs 226,000.

The food department during the checking in district Haripur inspected 150 shops found 40 guilty, a sum of Rs 213,000 fine was imposed on them.

District Battagram and Toraghar district, the food department inspected 200 shops, found 27 shopkeepers guilty for selling substandard food items and noncompliance of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and imposed Rs 30,000 on profiteers.

The department has also collected samples from Haripur, Mansehra and Battagram districts and sent them to the laboratory for examination of quality.

