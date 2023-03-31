Food deptt increases wheat quota to ensure smooth supply of free flour

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :District food Controller Abbottabad Shad Muhammad Khan on Friday said that the free flour points have been increased from 2 to 4 in Sasta Ramzan Bazaar, in which 2 points were dedicated for males and two for females.

Talking to the media during his visit to Ramzan Sasta Bazar Mandian, he said that following the directives of DC Abbottabad the quota of wheat for the mills has also been increased from 300 metric tons to 600 metric tons to ensure a free supply of flour to the people during the first 20-day of Ramzan.

He said that 210,695 families of district Abbottabad are registered in Benizarankum Support Program (BISP) under the free wheat flour scheme, out of which 65,000 families have received three 10-kilogram flours till a day ago.

District Food Controller said that apart from Ramzan Sasta Bazaar, there were 138 free flour points in Abbottabad district and these have been increased to 177, which have been established in every Village Council (VC) so that people can easily get free flour at their doorsteps.

He said that three bags of 10 kg flour will be given to a family only once during Ramzan.

He inspected Abbottabad Ramzan Sasta Bazaar's free flour points and reviewed the facilities.