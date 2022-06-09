UrduPoint.com

Food Deptt Instructed To Strictly Monitor Exit Points To Control Wheat Smuggling

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 07:44 PM

The authorities of the Food Department Rawalpindi have been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling

According to a district administration spokesman, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq while inspecting the picket set up by the Food Department at M1 Motorway, Barhma Behtar and Gangu Bahadur Taxila here on Thursday checked the attendance of the staff.

The DC directed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He instructed the authorities to establish check posts in uniform pattern and proper sign boards of the check posts be installed.

He informed that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal had also instructed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to control wheat smuggling.

The spokesman said that all the exit points of Rawalpindi division were being monitored round the clock to control wheat smuggling as the administration had set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four districts of the division to check wheat smuggling.

The administration in collaboration with police and special branch, was carrying out operations and a special monitoring system had also been developed particularly for exit points of Rawalpindi division to check wheat smuggling. A comprehensive plan had been formulated to curb the smuggling of wheat, he added.

The check posts were set up at exit points of Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts, he said and informed, the district administration in collaboration with the Motorway police and the food department was making efforts to control wheat smuggling.

