Food Deptt lodges FIRs against wheat flour smugglers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Food Department Rawalpindi has lodged 198 FIRs against wheat flour smugglers, said a district administration spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that Secretary of food Department Zaman Wattoo was accompanied by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha here and met with a delegation of Flour Mills Association.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Deputy Director (DD) Food, Mehr Ghulam Abbas and other relevant officers were also present.

Secretary Food was informed that the administration while foiling several bids to smuggle wheat out of Rawalpindi Division managed to confiscate 40 wheat-loaded trucks.

He was further informed that the flour recovered from the impounded trucks would be supplied to the citizens at a controlled rate of Rs 1150 per 10 kg bag.

Zaman Wattoo said that fair price shops would be set up outside flour mills to facilitate the citizens and provide them relief.

He further said that more permits would be issued to the flour mills and their quota would also be enhanced.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division said that strict action would be taken against wheat flour smugglers, adding, the administration was implementing a zero-tolerance policy in that regard.

He said that 480 wheat smuggling bids were foiled since March 25 and over 11515.675 metric tones wheat was recovered from the vehicles impounded during different operations.

197 flour-loaded trucks were intercepted during the period while the administration recovered 4246.700 metric tones flour.

He informed that 198 FIRs were registered in different police stations against wheat flour smugglers during the season.