UrduPoint.com

Food Deptt Lodges FIRs Against Wheat Flour Smugglers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Food Deptt lodges FIRs against wheat flour smugglers

Ood Department Rawalpindi has lodged 198 FIRs against wheat flour smugglers, said a district administration spokesman here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Food Department Rawalpindi has lodged 198 FIRs against wheat flour smugglers, said a district administration spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that Secretary of food Department Zaman Wattoo was accompanied by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha here and met with a delegation of Flour Mills Association.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Deputy Director (DD) Food, Mehr Ghulam Abbas and other relevant officers were also present.

Secretary Food was informed that the administration while foiling several bids to smuggle wheat out of Rawalpindi Division managed to confiscate 40 wheat-loaded trucks.

He was further informed that the flour recovered from the impounded trucks would be supplied to the citizens at a controlled rate of Rs 1150 per 10 kg bag.

Zaman Wattoo said that fair price shops would be set up outside flour mills to facilitate the citizens and provide them relief.

He further said that more permits would be issued to the flour mills and their quota would also be enhanced.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division said that strict action would be taken against wheat flour smugglers, adding, the administration was implementing a zero-tolerance policy in that regard.

He said that 480 wheat smuggling bids were foiled since March 25 and over 11515.675 metric tones wheat was recovered from the vehicles impounded during different operations.

197 flour-loaded trucks were intercepted during the period while the administration recovered 4246.700 metric tones flour.

He informed that 198 FIRs were registered in different police stations against wheat flour smugglers during the season.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Rawalpindi Price March From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

DXB Snow Run&#039;s 4th edition to return to Ski D ..

DXB Snow Run&#039;s 4th edition to return to Ski Dubai on May 21

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police launches &#039;stay in your lane&#0 ..

Sharjah Police launches &#039;stay in your lane&#039; campaign

9 minutes ago
 US Working Defense Industry at Level Unseen in Dec ..

US Working Defense Industry at Level Unseen in Decades Amid Ukraine Conflict - P ..

6 minutes ago
 Trudeau to Visit South Korea, Attend G7 Summit in ..

Trudeau to Visit South Korea, Attend G7 Summit in Japan from May 16-21 - Office

6 minutes ago
 US Consumer Prices Grow 4.9% in Year to April, Sma ..

US Consumer Prices Grow 4.9% in Year to April, Smallest Increase in 2 Years - La ..

5 minutes ago
 Indonesia's President Warns ASEAN of EU, US Financ ..

Indonesia's President Warns ASEAN of EU, US Financial Institutions' Possible Col ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.