UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Deptt Nabs 15 Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Food deptt nabs 15 profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The provincial food department in a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders Monday apprehended 15 profiteers from areas of Chamkani and Phandu road.

Assistant Food Controller Khalid Khan and Food Inspector Bilal Afridi taking notice of public complaints conducted raids in the areas and arrested 15 persons over charges of profiteering and keeping expired items while record of flour dealers was also checked.

On the occasion Rationing Officer Aftab Omar said that strict legal action would be taken against the arrested persons and no leniency would be shown in this regard.

Related Topics

Road Afridi From Flour

Recent Stories

Govt spent around Rs 47 billion to revamp power tr ..

2 minutes ago

Samsung Internet 13.0 Takes Your Browsing Experien ..

9 minutes ago

Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as 3rd minister of Gi ..

11 minutes ago

Raza Hasan sent home after Covid-19 protocol breac ..

16 minutes ago

OIC must compel India to reverse post-August 5 act ..

20 minutes ago

MediaTek to start a new era of 5G connectivity in ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.