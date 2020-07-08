UrduPoint.com
Food Deptt Notifies Wheat Release To Flour Mills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab food department (PFD) on Wednesday issued a notification of releasing wheat to flour mills in the province.

According to a spokesman of the department, all districts would have population based wheat quota.

He said that release of wheat had been started to functional flour mills across the province, adding that wheat would be supplied at the rate of Rs 1,475 per 40-kg.

Ex-mill price of 20kg flour bag was Rs 837 and retail price Rs 860, he said and added that ex-mill price of 10kg flour bag would be Rs 419 and retail price Rs 430.

More Stories From Pakistan

