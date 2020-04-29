UrduPoint.com
Food Deptt Procures 210,153 Wheat Bags So Far

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 03:41 PM

The food department has so far purchased 210,153 wheat bags through various procurement centres in the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) : The food department has so far purchased 210,153 wheat bags through various procurement centres in the division.

Deputy Director Food Sardar Saifullah Joiya told APP on Wednesday that 58816 wheat bags have so far been purchased from district Faisalabad, 50593 bags from Toba Tek Singh, 72904 bags from Jhang and 27840 bags from Chiniot district.

He further said that food department had so far received 12916 applications for Bardana (gunny bags) including 2928 bags from district Faisalabad, 2001 applications from Toba Tek Singh, 6677 applications from Jhang and 1310 applications from district Chiniot.

He further said the wheat procurement campaign was in full swing across the division and up till now 2,635,634 gunney bags were distributed in the division including 529,520 bags in Faisalabad, 442,094 bags in Toba Tek Singh, 1,426,014 bags in Jhang and 238,006 bags in Chiniot district.

