Food Deptt Purchases 45k Gunny Bags During Wheat Procurement Drive

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Food department of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed purchased about 45,000 gunny bags as part of the wheat procurement drive that started here on Monday.

Food inspector Israr Magassi on the occasion said that a purchase target of 120,000 had been fixed for the center.

He said they were providing all-out facilities to growers at the purchase centers. He pinned hope that soon the purchase target would be met with all manifestations.

He further maintained that the official rate for wheat purchase was fixed at Rs.3900/maund. There would be no let-up in the prescribed rate of the food item, he said.

"Farmers get hurry to sell wheat at the food center," he appealed.

