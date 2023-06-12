UrduPoint.com

Food Deptt Recovers 1300 Dead Chicken; Arrests Five Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 11:20 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a major crackdown against the suppliers and sellers of dead chicken in the market on Monday conducted a raid in poultry market here in Chargano Chowk and recovered 1300 dead chicken.

During the operation the Food department along with a police team arrested five accused from the spot who were members of a network involved in the supply and selling of dead chicken to various vendors in the market.

On the identification of the accused, the Food department recovered 1300 dead chickens from various warehouses and shops and discarded on the spot.

All the arrested accused were handed over to Faqiraabad police and sent to jail on a 14-day remand.

Secretary Food Abid Wazir appreciated the successful operation of the Food department and said that those who were playing with the lives of masses deserve no mercy.

