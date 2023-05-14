Food Deptt recovers 15,762.375 tonnes wheat, flour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi during operations in different parts of the Rawalpindi Division managed to seize 15,762.375 tonnes of wheat and flour since March 25.

According to a district administration spokesman, 198 FIRs had been lodged in different police stations against wheat and flour smugglers.

He informed that Secretary Food, Zaman Wattoo accompanied by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha here the other day met with a delegation of the Flour Mills Association.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Deputy Director Food Mehr Ghulam Abbas and other officers concerned were also present.

The Secretary Food was informed that the administration had finalized all arrangements and set up 14 check posts at all exit points to check wheat and flour smuggling.

He was further informed that the flour recovered from the impounded trucks would be supplied to the citizens at controlled rates through trucking points to be set up at various places.

The citizens would be supplied a 10 kg wheat flour bag at a controlled rate of Rs 1150.

Zaman Wattoo, on the occasion, said that fair-price shops would also be set up outside flour mills to facilitate the citizens and provide them relief.

He further said that more permits would be issued to the flour mills and their quota would also be enhanced.

The commissioner said that strict action was being taken to control wheat smuggling, adding, the administration was implementing a zero-tolerance policy against wheat and flour smuggling.

He said that 480 wheat smuggling bids were foiled since March 25 and over 11515.675 metric tonnes of wheat was recovered from the vehicles impounded during different operations.

197 flour-loaded trucks were also intercepted during the period while the administration seized 4246.700 metric tonnes flour, Chatha said.

He said that all the exit points of the Rawalpindi division were being monitored round the clock to control wheat smuggling as the administration had set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four districts of the division to check wheat smuggling.

The administration, in collaboration with police and special branch, was carrying out operations and a special monitoring system had also been developed particularly at exit points of the Rawalpindi division to control wheat smuggling.

The check posts were set up at exit points of Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts, the spokesman said and informed, the district administration in collaboration with the police and the food department managed to control wheat smuggling and impounded dozens of trucks in the last month, besides recovering huge quantity of wheat and flour being illegally shipped out of the division.

