Food deptt seeks police help to beef up flour trucking points' security

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Food department has sought police help to beef up security at 160 flour trucking points in Multan division for prevention of cash snatching incidents.

The initiative was taken days after some criminals snatched cash from an flour trucking point in Multan.

Deputy director food Asif Raza has sent a request to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan for provision of security and in response, the RPO directed the DPOs of four districts to deploy policemen at flour trucking points in their respective areas, according to an official release issued here on Tuesday.

Food department has also sent data regarding 160 flour trucking points in Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran districts to police for security related measures.