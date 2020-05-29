UrduPoint.com
Food Deptt Seized 30,000 Wheat Bags

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:48 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) -:The food department claimed on Friday to have seized 30,000 wheat bags in Jhang district.

Deputy Director Food Saifullah Joya said that food department teams set up pickets at different roads in Jhang district and seized 30,000 wheat bags of 100 kg each.

The wheat was being transported illegally by tractor trollies and trucks, he said.

He said that crackdown would continue till achieving the wheat procurement target.

