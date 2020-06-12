Food Deptt seizes thousands of fake Dettol bottles, nabs five persons

The Health department and district administration in a crackdown against fake medicines and antiseptic liquids on Friday seized thousands of bottles of dettol from People Mandi and arrested five persons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Health department and district administration in a crackdown against fake medicines and antiseptic liquids on Friday seized thousands of bottles of dettol from People Mandi and arrested five persons.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar received a tip-off regarding supply of fake dettol liquid in the market.

He deployed Assistant Commissioner City Sara Rehman and Chief Drug Inspector Zahidullah and Inspector Safiullah of health department to carry out a raid.

During the raid seven shops and go-downs were sealed for having fake bottles of dettol and five persons were apprehended from the spot.

Deputy Commissioner directed strict legal action against the arrested persons and further crackdown in the light of investigation from the arrested persons.