Food deptt starts flour supply officially

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The food Department on Saturday distributed 12,428 bags of 20 kilogram flour at official rate of Rs 860 as part of its relief package announced by the provincial government.

Food Secretary , Khushal Khan said that supply of flour at cheap price has been started on directives of provincial government in order to facilitate people.

A total quota of 287 metric tonnes has been released for Peshawar district for which the district administration had selected 50 dealers from district .

Overall 14 places have been selected to supply 20 KG bag at Rs. 860.

Secretary Food said that order has been issued to provide wheat/flour to all districts of the province.

Secretary informed that total quota for the province is 2,000 metric tonnes, adding all District Food Controllers have finalized lists of dealers for selling flour bags at official rate.