Food deptt starts shifting of wheat to Multan from flood areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary Food Punjab, Nadir Chatha, said that food department has started shifting of wheat to Multan in view of threat to the wheat warehouses in flood areas of DG Khan.

Thousands of tons of wheat have been shifted from the flood affected areas to safer places. He said that physical checking of all the wheat warehouses in the low-lying areas was being done due to the flood situation.

He expressed these views during emergency visits to flood affected wheat warehouses in Multan and DG Khan.

Secretary Food got shifted the wheat trucks from Kot Chutta, Shadan Lund, Tunsa and Rajanpur areas to Multan under his supervision.

It has been decided to shift wheat from the flood affected areas to Multan as per directions of Punjab government, he added.

Strict monitoring of the wheat warehouses in the flood-affected areas was being done in this regard.

Nadir Chatha said that there was no risk of loss of wheat due to the flood and all the stocks are in a safe condition. He said that the process of wheat transfer would be completed in few days.

Special teams of the food department have been deployed in the flood areas In this regard.

Earlier, Secretary Food Nader Chatha chaired the meeting of the officers of the food department at Commissioner office Multan and took a detailed briefing regarding the supply of wheat and flour.