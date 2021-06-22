Food deptt surpasses wheat target in Faisalabad division

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The regional food department has surpassed wheat procurement target in four districts of the division.

Deputy Director Ahmed Raza Sipra said on Tuesday that the food department had fixed 53,2810 metric tons wheat target for the division but the department had procured 538,129.

250 metric tons wheat which was 102.87 per cent.

He said that the food department had procured wheat from 18,015 farmers in the divisionat government rates, adding that in district Faisalabad 110,000 metric tons wheat was procuredfrom 3,426 farmers against the target of 84,441.800 metric tons.