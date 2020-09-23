The Food Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was working on digitalization of wheat procurement and distribution of flour on subsidized rates to masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Food Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was working on digitalization of wheat procurement and distribution of flour on subsidized rates to masses.

Presiding over a meeting of Food Department the Advisor to Chief Minister for Food Khaliq ur Rehman said that the department would set up distribution centres at village council level for distribution of flour to people on subsidize rates while the department has already started provision of loaf on subsidize rates at Tandors in Hayatabad sector of Peshawar as a pilot project.

He said that in order to address the public grievances the department has been directed to set up complaint centre on immediate basis. It was first meeting of the CM's aide after assuming charge of the directorate.

During the meeting Secretary Food Department Kushhal Khan, Director Food Zubair Ahmed and other high officials were present who briefed the CM's aide about the performance of the food department.

It was informed that currently the food department has a total 14 propose development projects out of which 11 ongoing projects the two new projects have been approved. The five development projects are near to completion while rest would be completed within stipulated time.

The meeting was told that the government has allocated Rs 446 million for ongoing projects and Rs 160 for new projects.

The CM's aide was informed that about the measures being taken for procurement and sale of wheat in the market.

Khaliq ur Rehman directed the department to further ease the wheat procurement process besides improving the capacity of wheat storage. He also directed to expedite the appointment process in the department on vacant posts.