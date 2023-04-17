Food deptt to procure 110,000 tonne wheat in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :All arrangement have been finalized to procure 110,000 metric tonne during the coming wheat procurement drive in the district.

This was stated by Deputy Director (DD) Food Department Faisalabad Umar Sarwar while addressing a meeting here on Monday.

He said that eleven procurement centers had been set up in the district at Set-VI Silos, Sir Shamir, Darul Ehsan, Jaranwala City, Buchiana, Rodala Road, Jhok Ditta, Tandlianwala City, Kanjwani, Mamonkanjan and Sammundri City where wheat would be purchased direct from farmers at the rate of Rs 3900 per 40 kg.

He said the role of middle man had been eliminated in the wheat procurement and strict action would be taken if anyone was found involved in exploiting the growers.

He said the entire staff of food department was performing their duties honestly and diligently as they were already directed that strict action would be taken on negligence, lethargy or delinquency.

Banners were also displayed at conspicuous places for information about wheatprocurement besides providing ample parking space, seating area under shadesand potable drinking water for visitors, he added.