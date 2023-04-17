UrduPoint.com

Food Deptt To Procure 110,000 Tonne Wheat In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Food deptt to procure 110,000 tonne wheat in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :All arrangement have been finalized to procure 110,000 metric tonne during the coming wheat procurement drive in the district.

This was stated by Deputy Director (DD) Food Department Faisalabad Umar Sarwar while addressing a meeting here on Monday.

He said that eleven procurement centers had been set up in the district at Set-VI Silos, Sir Shamir, Darul Ehsan, Jaranwala City, Buchiana, Rodala Road, Jhok Ditta, Tandlianwala City, Kanjwani, Mamonkanjan and Sammundri City where wheat would be purchased direct from farmers at the rate of Rs 3900 per 40 kg.

He said the role of middle man had been eliminated in the wheat procurement and strict action would be taken if anyone was found involved in exploiting the growers.

He said the entire staff of food department was performing their duties honestly and diligently as they were already directed that strict action would be taken on negligence, lethargy or delinquency.

Banners were also displayed at conspicuous places for information about wheatprocurement besides providing ample parking space, seating area under shadesand potable drinking water for visitors, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Water Road Man Jaranwala Tandlianwala All From Wheat

Recent Stories

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as ..

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as part of financial planning cam ..

1 hour ago
 RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras A ..

RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah for Russian investor ..

1 hour ago
 Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

1 hour ago
 An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Lau ..

An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Launched in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.