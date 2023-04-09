Food deptt to procure 184,000 metric tonnes of wheat from farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The District food Department will purchase 184,000 metric tonnes of wheat from farmers during the season.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Umar Jehangir while distributing bags and reviewing the wheat procurement campaign, here on Sunday.

He stated that a total of 17 centres were established for the procurement of the golden grain. The wheat will be purchased against Rs 3900/40 kg. There will be no role of middlemen in the procurement campaign, he added.

The department will purchase wheat directly from the farmers. Special facilities have been installed at the centres for the facility of the farmers.