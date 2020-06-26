UrduPoint.com
Food Distributes Among 200 Families

Food distributes among 200 families

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) has distributed food supplies amongst nearly 200 families in the last months under its regional campaign and has distributed sanitisers, masks, gloves and PPE kits among the medical teams of various local hospitals, PPHI centres and Basic Health Units, said a release here on FridayAccording to Spokesperson, Maqsood Imam, IGHDS's idea was to provide for the families of those, specifically the daily wagers, who were left without any source of income as the country was on a strict lockdown.

