Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Food export delegation departs for Saudi Arabia to explore trade opportunities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) A high-profile food sector delegation from South Punjab departed for Saudi Arabia on Sunday to explore new export avenues and joint ventures in alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative.

Talking to media prior to departure, Shahid Imran, Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Committee on Food, said the visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral trade ties and showcasing Pakistan’s high-quality processed food products, especially snacks.

He said the delegation, comprising prominent food exporters, will focus on establishing partnerships with Saudi investors and food businesses, capitalizing on the Kingdom’s growing demand for halal-certified food products.

Discussions will also cover technology transfer and potential investment in Pakistan’s food processing sector.

“This initiative supports Pakistan’s broader goal of increasing food exports to the Gulf region, especially in light of Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification strategy,” Shahid Imran added. He expressed hope that the visit will result in meaningful agreements, enhanced export revenues, and long-term collaboration in the agri-food sector.

