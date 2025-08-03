Food Export Delegation Departs For Saudi Arabia To Explore Trade Opportunities
Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) A high-profile food sector delegation from South Punjab departed for Saudi Arabia on Sunday to explore new export avenues and joint ventures in alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative.
Talking to media prior to departure, Shahid Imran, Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Committee on Food, said the visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral trade ties and showcasing Pakistan’s high-quality processed food products, especially snacks.
He said the delegation, comprising prominent food exporters, will focus on establishing partnerships with Saudi investors and food businesses, capitalizing on the Kingdom’s growing demand for halal-certified food products.
Discussions will also cover technology transfer and potential investment in Pakistan’s food processing sector.
“This initiative supports Pakistan’s broader goal of increasing food exports to the Gulf region, especially in light of Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification strategy,” Shahid Imran added. He expressed hope that the visit will result in meaningful agreements, enhanced export revenues, and long-term collaboration in the agri-food sector.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement
Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..
General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative
CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..
World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency
Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..
Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock
Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs 248,000 fine imposed over profiteering1 minute ago
-
GC University Hyderabad Holds Seminar on “Marka-e-Haq” as Part of Independence Day Celebrations1 minute ago
-
Worker electrocuted1 minute ago
-
“Kashmir’s destiny can’t be written with fear or force,” says Mushtaq Hussain on Youm-e-Iste ..1 minute ago
-
PM says Kashmir dispute resolution key pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy; calls for reversing Indi ..11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman intervention restores hope for affected shopkeepers of Pace plaza11 minutes ago
-
People cautioned to be vigilant as heavy rainfall continues until Aug 731 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker congratulates national T20 team on series victory against West Indies41 minutes ago
-
Positive economic indicators signal Pakistan’s rising global influence, stronger regional ties: A ..51 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi leads tributes on police Martyrs’ Day: "our martyrs are a beacon of courage and pride"51 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah Pays Tribute to Police Martyrs51 minutes ago
-
Chehlum procession arrangements reviewed in Haripur, DC and officials visit main bazaar51 minutes ago