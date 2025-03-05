Food exporters delegation concludes successful 10-day visit to China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A delegation of food exporters from South Punjab returned on Wednesday after completing a successful 10-day visit to China.

Shahid Imran, convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's regional committee on food, and leader of the delegation, informed the media here that the group, consisting of prominent exporters, visited 10 cities across China to explore trade opportunities and strengthen bilateral ties in the food sector.

During their trip, the delegation participated in business-to-business (B2B) meetings and toured key food markets and processing units.

Shahid Imran noted that Chinese counterparts were impressed with the quality and competitive pricing of Pakistani food products, particularly Zia snacks, which had gained popularity in international markets.

The delegation also discussed potential partnerships and joint ventures with Chinese companies to enhance export volumes and optimize supply chains.

The Primary aim of the visit was to showcase Pakistan's diverse range of food products, including snacks and processed foods, to potential Chinese buyers and investors. The delegation expressed hope that the visit would lead to a boost in Pakistan’s food exports to China, one of its largest trading partners, and open new avenues for collaboration in agriculture and food processing. The group emphasized the growing demand for Pakistani food products in China and the need to continue meeting international standards while expanding market access.

This successful trip marks a significant step in strengthening the economic ties between the two countries, he remarked.