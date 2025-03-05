Open Menu

Food Exporters Delegation Concludes Successful 10-day Visit To China

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Food exporters delegation concludes successful 10-day visit to China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A delegation of food exporters from South Punjab returned on Wednesday after completing a successful 10-day visit to China.

Shahid Imran, convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's regional committee on food, and leader of the delegation, informed the media here that the group, consisting of prominent exporters, visited 10 cities across China to explore trade opportunities and strengthen bilateral ties in the food sector.

During their trip, the delegation participated in business-to-business (B2B) meetings and toured key food markets and processing units.

Shahid Imran noted that Chinese counterparts were impressed with the quality and competitive pricing of Pakistani food products, particularly Zia snacks, which had gained popularity in international markets.

The delegation also discussed potential partnerships and joint ventures with Chinese companies to enhance export volumes and optimize supply chains.

The Primary aim of the visit was to showcase Pakistan's diverse range of food products, including snacks and processed foods, to potential Chinese buyers and investors. The delegation expressed hope that the visit would lead to a boost in Pakistan’s food exports to China, one of its largest trading partners, and open new avenues for collaboration in agriculture and food processing. The group emphasized the growing demand for Pakistani food products in China and the need to continue meeting international standards while expanding market access.

This successful trip marks a significant step in strengthening the economic ties between the two countries, he remarked.

Recent Stories

China prioritises high-level scientific, technolog ..

China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance

1 minute ago
 CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

16 minutes ago
 Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patie ..

UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hos ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

4 hours ago
Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza ea ..

Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..

11 hours ago
 Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during R ..

Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan

11 hours ago
 UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s ini ..

UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rul ..

UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..

12 hours ago
 Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in ..

Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..

13 hours ago
 Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion ..

Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan