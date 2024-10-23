Food exporters delegation to visit Saudi Arabia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A high-level delegation of food and snacks exporters will visit Saudi Arabia next week to further explore new markets in the kingdom.

Leader of the delegation Shahid Imran, convener Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry regional standing committee on food and snacks told the media here on Wednesday that the visit aims to strengthen trade ties between the two countries by showcasing Pakistan's diverse range of food products, including snacks, spices, and processed foods.

He said this initiative is part of Pakistan's broader strategy to increase its global food exports, targeting the middle East as a crucial growth area. By establishing stronger trade connections, Pakistan aims to enhance its export portfolio and contribute to the economic growth of both countries through mutually beneficial trade partnerships,he added.

He said with a focus on expanding the market reach of Pakistan’s rapidly growing food sector, the delegation will engage in discussions with Saudi importers, distributors, and retail chains. They will highlight the high quality, taste, and competitive pricing of Pakistani products, which have already gained a positive reputation in the region, The visit will help Pakistani companies understand the regulatory requirements and consumer preferences in Saudi Arabia, which is a key market in the Middle East, he concluded.