Food factory fire in Karachi doused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The fire that broke out in a warehouse of a food factory on National Highway, close to Razzaqabad in Karachi, has been successfully brought under control after hours of intense efforts on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, the incident occurred last night and the intensity of fire quickly escalated, engulfing the entire warehouse.

"Upon receiving the fire alert, the Fire Brigade team promptly arrived at the scene and tirelessly worked to gain control over the blaze. After a relentless effort, the fire has finally been extinguished," a private news channel reported.

The rescue authorities reported that five fire tenders were actively involved in the firefighting operation.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway to assess the extent of the damage caused by the incident," the authorities added.