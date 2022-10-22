Food factory sealed for recovery of expired flavours

District administration Mardan sealed Marhaba Food Factory Unit, Par Hoti Mardan after the recovery of over four tons expired flavours on Friday

On the Directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Headquarters, Junaid Khalid along with Food Safety Officer, Zubair Ali visited various food items manufacturing factories.

During a visit to Marhaba Food, they checked colour and flavours used in the manufacturing of products and recovery of 4 tons of expired flavours sealed the factory.

Furthermore, during a visit to Jawad Food Factory, the raiding team checked the quality of various products and sealed the machinery room of the factory over poor cleanliness conditions.