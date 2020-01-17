UrduPoint.com
Food Fest 'Zaiqa, Pakistan Ka' To Kick Off On 25 Jan

Fri 17th January 2020

Food Fest 'Zaiqa, Pakistan ka' to kick off on 25 Jan

A two day family food festival with the theme of 'Zaiqa, Karachi se Kashmir tak' will be held here at January 25 to celebrate the traditional food in family environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :A two day family food festival with the theme of 'Zaiqa, Karachi se Kashmir tak' will be held here at January 25 to celebrate the traditional food in family environment.

Organized by Rangoona events management, the event titled "Zaiqa, Pakistan ka' with has been arranged with the initiative to celebrate the taste of multi culture foods and music of all provinces of Pakistan.

Starting from next Friday, the two day event will feature stalls of desi, fast-food, continental, home based chefs foods from quality restaurants, bakeries and other food chain.

Festival will also include the musical performances by various musical bands and culture artists of all provinces who were coming to boom both the evenings.

The event will also include items like open mic sessions for audiences, surprise guest entries and gift announcements for children.

