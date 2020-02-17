UrduPoint.com
Food Fest 'Zaiqa, Pakistan Ka' To Kick Off This Weekend

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 03:59 PM

A two-day family food festival with the theme of 'Zaiqa, Karachi se Kashmir tak' will be held here at weekend to celebrate the traditional food in family environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :A two-day family food festival with the theme of 'Zaiqa, Karachi se Kashmir tak' will be held here at weekend to celebrate the traditional food in family environment.

Organized by Rangoona events management, the event titled "Zaiqa, Pakistan ka' has been arranged with the initiative to celebrate the taste of multi culture foods and music of all provinces of Pakistan.

Starting from Saturday, the two-day event will feature stalls of desi, fast-food, continental, home based chefs foods from quality restaurants, bakeries and other food chain.

Festival will also include the musical performances by various musical bands and culture artists of all provinces who were coming to boom both the evenings.

The event will also include items like open mic sessions for audiences, surprise guest entries and gift announcements for children.

