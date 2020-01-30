"Food Fiesta" To Be Held On February 15

(@imziishan)

Food Fiesta will hold biggest food festival to enthrall the resident of twin cities on February 15 to 16 at DHA Islamabad

He said that stalls of Desi, fast-food, continental, home based chefs food and all type of foods from quality restaurants, home chefs, bakeries, and other foodies will be placed.

He said that concert with National bands and Culture performers of all Provinces would be coming to boom the two day event.

He said that audience will be enthralled by Youth performances, Culture performances, Open mic session, children, Surprise guest entry, Gift announcements.

This will be grand family gathering to enjoy foods with families, he stated