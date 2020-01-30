UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Food Fiesta" To Be Held On February 15

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 01:35 PM

Food Fiesta will hold biggest food festival to enthrall the resident of twin cities on February 15 to 16 at DHA Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Food Fiesta will hold biggest food festival to enthrall the resident of twin cities on February 15 to 16 at DHA Islamabad.

He said that stalls of Desi, fast-food, continental, home based chefs food and all type of foods from quality restaurants, home chefs, bakeries, and other foodies will be placed.

He said that concert with National bands and Culture performers of all Provinces would be coming to boom the two day event.

He said that audience will be enthralled by Youth performances, Culture performances, Open mic session, children, Surprise guest entry, Gift announcements.

This will be grand family gathering to enjoy foods with families, he stated

Related Topics

Islamabad February Family Event All From

Recent Stories

Russian Upper House Passes Bill on Creating Post o ..

3 minutes ago

Mitsubishi Motors denies emissions test fraud afte ..

3 minutes ago

Gutka shop among 2 sealed, imposed fine Rs 13,000

3 minutes ago

Drive launched against unregistered vehicles in Ch ..

3 minutes ago

Kenin crashes Barty party as Djokovic, Federer blo ..

3 minutes ago

Five terrorists killed in NW operation: ISPR

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.