UrduPoint.com

Food Fortification Necessary To Overcome Nutritional Deficiency : Dr Irfanullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Food fortification necessary to overcome nutritional deficiency : Dr Irfanullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Programme Manager National Food Fortification Dr Irfanullah has called for implementation of food fortification programme in letter and spirit to overcome the food shortage.

Addressing a meeting of the central executive committee of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association and National Food Fortification Programme organized by Nutrition International, he said the programme was of great importance to address the issue of nutritional deficiency in mothers and infants.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PFMA KP Muhammad Iqbal said that the fortification of staple food such as oil, ghee, and flour would help the government to address and alleviate nutritional deficiencies, especially in mothers and infants.

He appreciated the proactive role of the Food Authority in the food fortification program and Nutrition International adding that under the Wheat Flour Fortification program, the use of Vitamin B-12, folic acid, Zinc, and Iron would protect the consumers from various diseases including cancer.

He appreciated the role of Nutrition International in promoting health standards and countering malnutrition in women and children.

The meeting was attended by Chairman PFMA Asim Raza, Vice Chairman FMA Sindh Haji Yousaf, Vice Chairman FMA Sindh Badarud Din, Vice Chairman FMA KP Muhammad Iqbal, Provincial Programme Manager Food Fortification Imtiaz Ali among others.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil Asim Raza Imtiaz Ali Women Cancer From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

ECC approves procurement price of wheat at Rs3900/ ..

ECC approves procurement price of wheat at Rs3900/40kg

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s success against polio disease commend ..

Pakistan’s success against polio disease commendable: Rotary Int'l

20 minutes ago
 UAE achieves continuous accomplishments in space s ..

UAE achieves continuous accomplishments in space sector

30 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in G20 Foreign Min ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in G20 Foreign Ministers&#039; Meeting in India

45 minutes ago
 Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for th ..

Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for the ruined economy.Khawaja Ramee ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartp ..

OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartphone Find N2 Flip and a Series ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.