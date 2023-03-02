Food fortification necessary to overcome nutritional deficiency : Dr Irfanullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Programme Manager National Food Fortification Dr Irfanullah has called for implementation of food fortification programme in letter and spirit to overcome the food shortage.

Addressing a meeting of the central executive committee of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association and National Food Fortification Programme organized by Nutrition International, he said the programme was of great importance to address the issue of nutritional deficiency in mothers and infants.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PFMA KP Muhammad Iqbal said that the fortification of staple food such as oil, ghee, and flour would help the government to address and alleviate nutritional deficiencies, especially in mothers and infants.

He appreciated the proactive role of the Food Authority in the food fortification program and Nutrition International adding that under the Wheat Flour Fortification program, the use of Vitamin B-12, folic acid, Zinc, and Iron would protect the consumers from various diseases including cancer.

He appreciated the role of Nutrition International in promoting health standards and countering malnutrition in women and children.

The meeting was attended by Chairman PFMA Asim Raza, Vice Chairman FMA Sindh Haji Yousaf, Vice Chairman FMA Sindh Badarud Din, Vice Chairman FMA KP Muhammad Iqbal, Provincial Programme Manager Food Fortification Imtiaz Ali among others.