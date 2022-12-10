Food Fortification to address nutritional deficiencies: DG Food Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan has said the Food Fortification Act 2022 is a great milestone for the provincial government in overcoming the issue of malnutrition, stunting, and other health-related complications.

The fortification of staple food such as oil, ghee, and flour would help the government to address and alleviate nutritional deficiencies.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Nutrition International Country Director Dr Shabina Raza in Peshawar, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Provincial Programme Manager of Nutrition International Imtiaz Ali Shah along with zonal programme managers Rashid Saleem and Mudasir Shah also attended the meeting.

The DG said the well-being of the general public would "always remain on top of our priority list".

He said to promote healthy and nutritious food practices in the province, the KP FS&HFA was planning to introduce a nutrition wing in the authority.

The initiative with food safety would ensure the nutrition aspect of the food, he added.

Shahrukh Ali Khan appreciated the role of Nutrition International in promoting health standards and countering malnutrition in women and children.

Dr. Shabina Raza appreciated the proactive role of the Food Authority in the fortification program.

She said Nutrition International would also assist the authority's nutrition wing in its various activities. Nutrition International would keep extending its technical support to the food authority in the shape of testing equipment and capacity building of the staff in future, she added.