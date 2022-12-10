UrduPoint.com

Food Fortification To Address Nutritional Deficiencies: DG Food Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Food Fortification to address nutritional deficiencies: DG Food Authority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan has said the Food Fortification Act 2022 is a great milestone for the provincial government in overcoming the issue of malnutrition, stunting, and other health-related complications.

The fortification of staple food such as oil, ghee, and flour would help the government to address and alleviate nutritional deficiencies.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Nutrition International Country Director Dr Shabina Raza in Peshawar, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Provincial Programme Manager of Nutrition International Imtiaz Ali Shah along with zonal programme managers Rashid Saleem and Mudasir Shah also attended the meeting.

The DG said the well-being of the general public would "always remain on top of our priority list".

He said to promote healthy and nutritious food practices in the province, the KP FS&HFA was planning to introduce a nutrition wing in the authority.

The initiative with food safety would ensure the nutrition aspect of the food, he added.

Shahrukh Ali Khan appreciated the role of Nutrition International in promoting health standards and countering malnutrition in women and children.

Dr. Shabina Raza appreciated the proactive role of the Food Authority in the fortification program.

She said Nutrition International would also assist the authority's nutrition wing in its various activities. Nutrition International would keep extending its technical support to the food authority in the shape of testing equipment and capacity building of the staff in future, she added.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil Rashid Imtiaz Ali Women Government Top Flour

Recent Stories

PakVsEng: Pakistan all out for 202 in 2nd Test

PakVsEng: Pakistan all out for 202 in 2nd Test

2 hours ago
 Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in ..

Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in drugs case

2 hours ago
 Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADP ..

Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADPC

4 hours ago
 Flood victims need continued support

Flood victims need continued support

4 hours ago
 Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Vis ..

Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Visit Naval Headquarters

4 hours ago
 Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Hor ..

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst Visits Pakistan To Discuss ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.