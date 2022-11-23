Food grain dept foils flour smuggling attempt

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab food grain department foiled an attempt of smuggling flour to other province during a crackdown launched across the district here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the provincial government, the food grain department under the supervision of District Food Controller (DFC) Umair Sagheer launched a crackdown against the smuggling of wheat and flour to other districts and provinces.

The team foiled an attempt of smuggling flour to Meeran Shah and recovered a truck loaded with 650 bags of flour at Head Muhammadwala.

The DFC along with other concerned officers also visited different flour mills and checked record of government quota flour.

The DFC suspended wheat quota of Nawaz Flour mill for three days and also imposed fine of Rs 50,000 over violations. A fine of Rs 275,000 was also imposed on Itehad Flour mill and wheat was also suspended by the DFC while a fine of Rs 50,000 each was imposed on Al-Atta and National Flour mills respectively over violations of flour quota supply.

Umair Sagheer said that it was mission to facilitate the masses by ensuring the supply of wheat and flour to them transparently adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He said that the flour mills would face strict action in case of failure in supplying flour in the market as per the wheat quota.