UrduPoint.com

Food Grain Dept Foils Flour Smuggling Attempt

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Food grain dept foils flour smuggling attempt

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab food grain department foiled an attempt of smuggling flour to other province during a crackdown launched across the district here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the provincial government, the food grain department under the supervision of District Food Controller (DFC) Umair Sagheer launched a crackdown against the smuggling of wheat and flour to other districts and provinces.

The team foiled an attempt of smuggling flour to Meeran Shah and recovered a truck loaded with 650 bags of flour at Head Muhammadwala.

The DFC along with other concerned officers also visited different flour mills and checked record of government quota flour.

The DFC suspended wheat quota of Nawaz Flour mill for three days and also imposed fine of Rs 50,000 over violations. A fine of Rs 275,000 was also imposed on Itehad Flour mill and wheat was also suspended by the DFC while a fine of Rs 50,000 each was imposed on Al-Atta and National Flour mills respectively over violations of flour quota supply.

Umair Sagheer said that it was mission to facilitate the masses by ensuring the supply of wheat and flour to them transparently adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He said that the flour mills would face strict action in case of failure in supplying flour in the market as per the wheat quota.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Market Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

T20 Women's Cricket: Tournament to start in Lahore ..

T20 Women's Cricket: Tournament to start in Lahore from Nov 26

54 minutes ago
 Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

1 hour ago
 Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani S ..

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani Swedish national accused of kil ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

4 hours ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.