Food Hampers Distributed Among 20 Transgenders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Police distributed food hampers among 20 transgender individuals on direction of the District Police Officer (DPO).

According to an official spokesman, the hampers were provided to the destitute community through Tahafuz Police Markaz on instructions of DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmed.

Victim support officer, a known transgender activist, Sahana Abbas Shani praised the initiative, saying it would help sustain the livelihood of deprived segments of society. She added that transgenders observe fasting like any other community.

Dr Rizwan stated that the police are committed to serving the community through all possible measures. He emphasized that transgenders deserve their due rights and should receive necessary support at their doorsteps.

