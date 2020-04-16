UrduPoint.com
Food Hampers Distributed Among 6000 Daily Wager Families:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:01 PM

Chairman Standing Committee for Defense, MNA Amjad Ali Khan Thursday said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, district administration in collaboration with local Zakat Committees constituted transparent help system of needy people

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Standing Committee for Defense, MNA Amjad Ali Khan Thursday said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, district administration in collaboration with local Zakat Committees constituted transparent help system of needy people.

Chairman Standing Committee Amjad Ali Khan along with Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah and Army officers handed over the food hampers to the local chairmen Zakat Committees. The Food hamper were distributed among 6000 affected daily wager families.

Addressing chairmen local Zakat Committees and notables, the chairman standing committee said that said that on the direction of under the Ehsas Kifalat program of prime minister, assistance amount of Rs 12,000 per person was being distributed among a total 12 million deserving families in the country.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that in critical period of coronavirus, the district administration under the guidance of parliamentarians constituted transparent system for preparing lists of deserving people and to deliver them assistance amounts.

