Food hampers distributed among deserving families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :City district administration on Thursday distributed food hampers in different areas of Shalimar Tehsil.

According to details, 60 food hampers were distributed in Engine Shed area, 50 in Abadi Crown Park, 60 in Mughalpura railway quarters, 40 in China Scheme and some 456 hampers in other areas.

The aim of providing food hampers is to mitigate the sufferings of poor families in view of the prevailing Coronavirus situation.