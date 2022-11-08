UrduPoint.com

Food Handlers Fined On Un-hygiene Standards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) food department has imposed heavy fines on restaurants for non-compliance with food laws, hygiene standards and serious violations of food quality

ICT food team along with Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams visited various restaurants, sweets and bakers in G-8 markaz and I-8 markaz to ensure compliance with hygiene standards, ICT spokesperson told APP on Tuesday.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, to address public complaints, food teams inspected restaurants and gave warnings while issuing instructions to improve the quality of food, said the spokesman.

He said the teams were sensitizing the food handlers on hygiene, such as cleaning of work surfaces and cooking temperature and storage for the control of microbiological hazards.

The food handlers were directed to improve hygiene practices to reduce cross-contamination and protect the consumers from food-borne diseases, the spokesman added.

