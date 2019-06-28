Food imports reduces 8.44% in 11 months of FY 2018-19

(@imziishan)

Food group import into the country during 11 months of current financial year reduced by 8.44% a compared the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Food group import into the country during 11 months of current financial year reduced by 8.44% a compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2018-19, food imports into the country came down from $5.715 billion to $5.233 billion, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The import of milk cream, and milk food for infants reduced by 13.63% as 88,009 metric tons of the above mentioned commodity valuing $217.441 million imported against the import of 89,781 metric worth of $251.744 million of same period of lat year.

Meanwhile, import of dry fruits and nuts decreased by 58.35% in last 11 months and was recorded at $40.979 million as compared the $89.383 million of same period of last year.

In first 11 months of current financial year, country consumed about 24,101 metric tons of imported dry fruits and nuts which was registered at 69,532 metric tons of same period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2018-19, 127,8001 metric tons of spices valuing $146.709 million imported as compared the import of 124,020 metric tons worth $153.544 million, which was showing a negative growth of 4.45 percent as compared the same period of last year.

Hover, about 211,113 metric tons of tea valuing $542.900 million imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as compared the import of 172,222 metric tons worth of $523.998 million of same period of last year.

It may be recalled that food group imports into the country during the month of May, 2019 had witnessed about 6.39% increase as it went up to $530.742 million from $498.845 million of same month of last year.