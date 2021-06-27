Food indulgence a major recreational activity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Be it fast food or calorie dense traditional cuisine, these over the years have emerged to be all time favorite recreational activity for many across the country.

This, indeed, does generate economic activity and create source of livelihood for many yet is simultaneously identified to be a major cause of steady surge in the incidence of non-communicable diseases.

Growing sedentary lifestyle has further aggravated the situation with children and youth being equally, if not more, affected to conditions that were almost alien to them previously.

Type two diabetes is increasing dramatically among our children, adolescents and younger adults, warned Prof. Zaman Shaikh, a senior endocrinologist / diabetologist.

Available statistics reveal that almost two to three decades ago type two (the adult variety of the disease) was rarely diagnosed among children.

"Now even a 12 year may report with the adult type of diabetes," said the expert currently associated with a local medical college.

The situation is not wrongly attributed to life style and fast food culture.

Consumption of cold drinks as regular water very often complimented by burgers is much higher than the average daily calorie needs of any school going child.

A medium sized bottle of carbonated drink containing sugar equivalent to six tea spoons along with a small size bun or burger, french fries, deep fried patty and mayonnaise (saturated fat) are the culprits that are but ignored.

Things get all the more complicated as there exists no health warning signs for the consumers.

Ironically many of the parents consider these as healthy options for their children.

Being overweight is a main risk factor for type two diabetes, whereas inactivity further enhances its chances.

Reality turns all the more grim in our context where children and youth are not generally witnessed using bicycles or walking towards their schools.

The mandatory provision for play grounds in educational centers also cease to exist.

" We rarely hear of physical training period," commented Mrs. Qazalbash lamenting that parents themselves prefer their kids to be more engaged in indoor activities and using motorized modes of transportation.

Since trend in terms of food indulgence and inactivity among adult population is also not very different therefore this may not be any cause of surprise to find our country registered to have fourth highest incidence rate of diabetes across the globe.

Almost eighteen percent, probably more, of our population is diabetic and what is all the more alarming is the fact that there is a sizable number of people who do not know of their being inflicted with the condition.

"It is only when exposed to diabetes induced complications that they realize severity of the situation," said Prof. Zaman Shaikh, a former faculty member of Dow University of Health Sciences.

According to healthcare providers increase in the incidence of heart attack and other cardiovascular conditions among people in their 30s and 40s is closely linked to existent scenario.

" Genetic factor may be one of the causes but food indulgence that too being a deliberate choice holds its role, " elaborated Dr. Rauf Ahmed.