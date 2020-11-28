UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Inflation To Move Down In Next Few Days: Hamad Azhar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 12:25 AM

Food inflation to move down in next few days: Hamad Azhar

Minister for Industries and Production, Hamad Azhar on Friday said that incumbent government was taking all possible steps to bring food inflation down

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Industries and Production, Hamad Azhar on Friday said that incumbent government was taking all possible steps to bring food inflation down.

All out efforts were being made to provide relief to poor masses, he stated in an interview with a private television channel. Despite COVID-19, pandemic, he said Industrial sector was producing results.

He further stated that foreign direct investment and remittances have been increasing in the country. To a question about tax collection target, he said the target was set in consultation with International monetary fund (IMF). Hamad Azhar said that expansion in industrial sector was being observed, due to which, the tax collection was improving. About rising power tariff, the minister said that relief has been provided to industrial sector, but we are also ensuring to balance the life of low income group.

Related Topics

IMF Poor TV All Government

Recent Stories

Iranian Ayatollah's Military Adviser Vows Revenge ..

4 minutes ago

US Department of Defense Refuses to Comment on Ira ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Reserves Right to Retaliate to Border Viola ..

8 minutes ago

Modeling Studies Show 60-70% People Need to Be COV ..

8 minutes ago

Equities mostly higher heading into weekend

8 minutes ago

Former Wolves captain Bailey suffering from dement ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.