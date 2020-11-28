Food inflation to move down in next few days: Hamad Azhar

Minister for Industries and Production, Hamad Azhar on Friday said that incumbent government was taking all possible steps to bring food inflation down

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Industries and Production, Hamad Azhar on Friday said that incumbent government was taking all possible steps to bring food inflation down.

All out efforts were being made to provide relief to poor masses, he stated in an interview with a private television channel. Despite COVID-19, pandemic, he said Industrial sector was producing results.

He further stated that foreign direct investment and remittances have been increasing in the country. To a question about tax collection target, he said the target was set in consultation with International monetary fund (IMF). Hamad Azhar said that expansion in industrial sector was being observed, due to which, the tax collection was improving. About rising power tariff, the minister said that relief has been provided to industrial sector, but we are also ensuring to balance the life of low income group.