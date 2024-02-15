Food Inspection Teams Raided On Warehouse, Recovered 1500 Liters Of Expired Drink
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) food safety team Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday conducted a surprise raid on a warehouse in Charsadda Bazar and recovered a large batch of 1500 liters of expired various branded drinks and seized the site.
According to details given by the Spokesperson of the Food Authority, a large batch of 1500 liters of expired various branded drinks was seized from the warehouse and a fine was imposed on the owners, further action was also initiated.
The public should inform the Food Authority officials about such businesses and provide evidence of responsible citizens, Director General Food Authority Shafiullah Khan told media men soon after the raid.
He said Food safety teams are conducting operations across the province against the adulteration mafia.
