Food inspector visits flour mill in Kohat

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, District food Controller Kohat Abdul Hafeez Khan visited on Tuesday at Al Mansoor Flour Mill here in Kohat.

As per official details, records, weight and quality of flour were inspected and the sample of flour was sent to the laboratory for analysis to check its quality.

The District Food Controller also issued instructions to the mills management to ensure supply of flour to the public.

On this occasion, he stated that legal action will be taken on mixing of flour.

