Open Menu

Food Inspector Visits Flour Mill In Kohat

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Food inspector visits flour mill in Kohat

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, District Food Controller Kohat Abdul Hafeez Khan visited on Tuesday at Al Mansoor Flour Mill here in Kohat

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, District food Controller Kohat Abdul Hafeez Khan visited on Tuesday at Al Mansoor Flour Mill here in Kohat.

As per official details, records, weight and quality of flour were inspected and the sample of flour was sent to the laboratory for analysis to check its quality.

The District Food Controller also issued instructions to the mills management to ensure supply of flour to the public.

On this occasion, he stated that legal action will be taken on mixing of flour.

App/Azq/378

Related Topics

Kohat Weight Flour

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends launch of fourth edit ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends launch of fourth edition of ‘Emarat AlAman’

6 minutes ago
 Collective efforts vital for development of sports ..

Collective efforts vital for development of sports: Secretary Sports

49 seconds ago
 DC reviews quality of work on Punjab Cities Progra ..

DC reviews quality of work on Punjab Cities Program

50 seconds ago
 DC chairs meeting for repatriation of illegal nati ..

DC chairs meeting for repatriation of illegal nationals in Ziarat

54 seconds ago
 OxfordAQA – UK curriculum exams launched in Paki ..

OxfordAQA – UK curriculum exams launched in Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 Training session on e-Procurement kicks off at PIT ..

Training session on e-Procurement kicks off at PITB

29 minutes ago
China-Pakistan technical cooperation conference ig ..

China-Pakistan technical cooperation conference ignites path to innovation, part ..

25 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding illegal immi ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding illegal immigrants repatriation

25 minutes ago
 DC urges teachers to play role for imparting best ..

DC urges teachers to play role for imparting best education to students

25 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses, reviews repatriation of illegal ..

Meeting discusses, reviews repatriation of illegal foreigners

25 minutes ago
 Yemen's Huthis vow more attacks on Israel: stateme ..

Yemen's Huthis vow more attacks on Israel: statement

25 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Trauma Centre, Casualty block ..

Commissioner visits Trauma Centre, Casualty block , NICVD

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan