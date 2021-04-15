UrduPoint.com
Food Items At Subsidized Rates Govt's Top Priority: NA Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 06:59 PM

Food items at subsidized rates govt's top priority: NA speaker

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said the provision of food items to the masses at subsidized rates was the top priority of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said the provision of food items to the masses at subsidized rates was the top priority of the government.

Talking to Utility Stores Corporation managing director who called on him here, he said equitable distribution of basic amenities on affordable rates would discourage profiteering mafias.

Asad Qaiser instructed the utility stores management to ensure proper mechanism so that needy persons could get essential items on subsidized rates, said a news release.

He said the utility stores management should ensure that the subsidized items should not be short at any store.

He said district administration should handle the issues of artificial costliness during this Ramazan. The speaker appreciated the initiative of mobile bazar as around fifty mobile bazaars are striving to cater the needs of people at their doorsteps.

He also instructed that all 1,009 utility stores in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be extra vigilant so that the subsidized items to be reached to only needy hands.

