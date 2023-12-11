Open Menu

Food Items Being Provided To Citizens At Lower Price: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Food items being provided to citizens at lower price: DC

On the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, provision of food items at lower prices is being ensured to the citizens throughout the district, and the performance of price control magistrates is being reviewed on a daily basis

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) On the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, provision of food items at lower prices is being ensured to the citizens throughout the district, and the performance of price control magistrates is being reviewed on a daily basis.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza said that price control magistrates should play an active role to maintain stability in the prices of food items and inspect the shops on a daily basis.

He said that the magistrates should not only impose fine on violators but also seal the shop and arrest the shopkeeper by registering an FIR.

On this occasion, District Officer Industries briefed that Deputy Commissioner that 8,460 inspections were conducted across the district from December 1 to 10, and Rs 949,000 fine was imposed on 451 shopkeepers for hoarding and overcharging.

During the campaign, 2 cases were registered, 10 people were arrested and 1 shop was sealed, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Fine Price Narowal December FIR From

Recent Stories

Zubair Jamali calls on Health Minister Dr. Amir

Zubair Jamali calls on Health Minister Dr. Amir

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to continue engagement with int ..

Pakistan committed to continue engagement with int'l community on Afghanistan pe ..

4 minutes ago
 KP govt decides to launch Khushal KP programme

KP govt decides to launch Khushal KP programme

4 minutes ago
 BISP benefits over 8.3 mln children with Taleemi W ..

BISP benefits over 8.3 mln children with Taleemi Wazaif; 150,000 students with u ..

4 minutes ago
 COP28 draft deal calls for 'reducing' fossil fuel ..

COP28 draft deal calls for 'reducing' fossil fuel production, consumption

10 minutes ago
 Family planning centre inaugurated at RCH

Family planning centre inaugurated at RCH

10 minutes ago
OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament kicks off

OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament kicks off

10 minutes ago
 NBFC posts 35.9% growth in FY23

NBFC posts 35.9% growth in FY23

10 minutes ago
 Outlaws allegedly torture BISP officer

Outlaws allegedly torture BISP officer

10 minutes ago
 Walk against corruption held

Walk against corruption held

10 minutes ago
 #KoiJawazNahi 16 Days Campaign concludes

#KoiJawazNahi 16 Days Campaign concludes

10 minutes ago
 Dhai Chaal bags massive public acclaim at box offi ..

Dhai Chaal bags massive public acclaim at box office, social media

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan